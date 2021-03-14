Nottingham Forest news round-up: Point gained, Hughton on McKenna, Joe Worrall injury update

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a strong few months under the guidance of Chris Hughton, with the experienced boss making his mark on the team.

Having inherited a Reds side that were firmly in a relegation battle, Forest now have a nine-point cushion over the bottom three. So, whilst there is work to do, they are likely to stay up.

A four-game winless run shows that improvements are needed, but generally fans will be pleased with the direction the team are heading in under the boss.

And, here we provide you with the latest news coming out of the City Ground over another busy weekend…

Forest draw with Reading

The main talking point from the weekend is the 1-1 draw with Reading yesterday.

Whilst it extends the winless run for Hughton’s men to four, it was a decent point against a side that are currently occupying a play-off place.

Good work from Sammy Ameobi helped Forest go ahead, with a Brice Samba error meaning they had to settle for a draw, which was fair on the balance of play.

McKenna to be assessed

There was good and bad news for Forest in terms of their players over the weekend, with the good being the return of Scott McKenna.

The Scotland international has been a brilliant signing this season, but he hadn’t featured since mid-January because of injury.

Therefore, Hughton confirmed after the game that he may need to be managed carefully in the coming weeks, so the defender may not start against Norwich on Wednesday.

Joe Worrall set for spell out

The bad news came in the form of an injury to the influential Joe Worrall.

Nottinghamshire Live reveal how the boss confirmed a cracked rib is going to keep the centre-back out until after the international break at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Joe Lolley was also forced off against the Royals, with further updates on his condition expected in the week.