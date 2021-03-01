Nottingham Forest news round-up: Murray on future, Ryan Yates boost, player deal agreed

It has been a busy week for Nottingham Forest, with the Reds looking to pick up a couple of wins over Luton Town and Watford this week.

Chris Hughton’s side are unbeaten in three and picked up a point against arch rivals Derby County on Friday night.

They are now preparing to take on Luton at the City Ground on Tuesday, before travelling to face Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

Here, we round up the latest news to come out of the City Ground…

Murray opens up on future

Glenn Murray insists that he hasn’t thought about his future at the City Ground beyond this season.

Murray was brought in on a short-term deal from Brighton and Hove Albion in January, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Murray has scored two goals in seven appearances for Forest thus far, and his performances have been generally impressive since his arrival at the City Ground.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Murray insists that he isn’t thinking about his Forest future beyond this season just yet.

He said: “It’s 12 weeks’ work that I’m going to enjoy as much as I possibly can, playing football at my age. What happens after that, who knows.

“At the minute, I feel great, but I might go out tomorrow and something might go wrong, who knows. So far, so good. I’m sure we’ll sit down and speak about the future when the time is right.”

Pre-Luton team news

Ryan Yates is back available for selection ahead of the Luton game, but Scott McKenna, Harry Arter and Lewis Grabban will all be missing.

Yates missed the trip to Derby through a calf problem, but has recovered from that and is back available for selection ahead of tomorrow’s meeting at the City Ground.

McKenna and Arter are back in training, whilst Grabban is set to be back training on Thursday as he battles a hamstring problem.

Jamie McDonnell signs deal

McDonnell has signed a first professional contract at the City Ground having impressed for the club’s Under-18s’ this term.

The Northern Irish youngster becomes the second player in a week to put pen to paper on a professional deal on Trentside, with Alex Gibson-Hammond also doing so of late.

Gareth Holmes, the Under-18s’ boss said: “Jamie has integrated into the club really well coming from Northern Ireland. He excels in the defensive side of the game, he is a born winner and very competitive which brings great energy.”