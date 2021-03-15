Nottingham Forest news round-up: Lolley confirms frustrating news, Worrall injury blow

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to have a positive week and build on Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Reading.

Yakou Meite’s second half strike rescued a point for the Royals, after a Tom Holmes own goal had put Forest in front shortly after the interval.

The Reds take on Norwich City at the City Ground on Wednesday night, before travelling to West London to face another promotion contender in Brentford.

Here, we round up the latest news emerging from the Forest camp…

Joe Lolley confirms injury blow

Joe Lolley has confirmed on Instagram that he is set to miss the rest of the season due to injury.

Lolley was reintroduced to the starting line-up at the weekend, but hobbled off the pitch after pulling up with a hamstring problem shortly before half-time.

Lolley has now confirmed the inevitable on Instagram, revealing that his season has been cut short.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Lolley (@joe_lolley23)

Joe Worrall blow

It’s the curse of the ‘Joe’ once again with Joe Worrall set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The defender, as revealed by Chris Hughton at the weekend, cracked his rib in the 1-0 defeat to Luton a fortnight ago, but trained and lasted the whole 90 minutes against Watford days later unaware of his injury.

But the centre-half now looks set to miss ‘weeks’ of action, and will hopefully be back after the international break.

Scott McKenna on armband

In Worrall’s absence, Scott McKenna was handed the captain’s armband against Reading and said he was “delighted” to be given it.

The defender has endured a tricky time with injuries this season, and returned to the side at the weekend having been battling an ankle problem.

But the Scotland international has spoke of his delight at being handed the armband, saying it fills him with confidence going forward.

Via Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “I was delighted to be captain. Of course me being the captain means that there are a couple of the boys missing, which isn’t ideal.

“But to be given that trust from the manager filled me with confidence.”