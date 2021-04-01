Nottingham Forest news round-up: Krovinovic transfer update, Hughton makes Taylor admission & talks Johnson excitement

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to start a hectic Easter period strongly as they prepare to take on Cardiff City on Good Friday.

The Reds have had a couple of weeks to rest and recuperate during the international break, and will be looking for more of the same after drawing 1-1 with Brentford last time out.

Football League World sat in the manager’s pre-match press conferences yesterday, and here are the main talking points heading into Friday’s action.

Hughton on Taylor

Hughton has backed Lyle Taylor’s goals for Montserrat in midweek to give him a “real lift” between now and the end of the season.

Taylor has fallen behind Glenn Murray and Lewis Grabban in the pecking order on Trentside, and only 13 of his 33 Championship appearances have been starts.

But Taylor scored three goals for two goals for Monserrat whilst away on international duty this week, and Hughton has insisted that those goals can give him a “real lift” going forward.

“Lyle is already a confident individual. He’s not a young man, he’s an experienced player who has played a lot of games.

“What those goals will do is give him a boost and a real lift. It has been a difficult period for him and I’ve made choices that have gone against him in regards to who starts up front.

“It’s a boost for him, but also for us. It’s great to see any of our players playing at international level, but scoring goals at international level is another thing.

“I’m really pleased for him.”

Hughton on Johnson

Hughton also spoke of his excitement to work with Brennan Johnson as the midfielder continues to impress away from the City Ground.

Johnson has been an influential player for Lincoln City in their bid for promotion from League One this season, scoring eight goals in all competitions.

The 19-year-old was handed his second appearance for Wales in midweek, coming on as a substitute for Wales in a friendly win over Mexico in Cardiff.

Hughton spoke to FLW and said: “We’ve seen a lot of him at Lincoln, and the fact that he’s played almost every game is an indication of what they think of him.

“On a lot of occasions, you don’t really know a player until you have him at the training ground and you work with him, because there’s a difference.

“I’m delighted to see him playing and coming on for Wales, and that also shows what they think of him.

“The level he’s been playing at this season is different to what we experience week in, week out in the Championship.

“But I’m really looking forward to working with him, he’s a player that’s had a really good impact on a really good team at Lincoln.”

Krovinovic transfer update

Forest are reportedly considering making a permanent move for Benfica midfielder Filip Krovinovic, as per A Bola via Sport Witness.

The Croatian has been a regular starter since joining the Reds on loan from Benfica in January, after spending the first half of the season at West Bromwich Albion.

The midfielder has made 12 appearances for Forest, and scored his first goal for the club in their 1-1 draw with Brentford last time out.

Krovinovic is entering the final year of his contract at Benfica, and could be allowed to leave for good this summer.