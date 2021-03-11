Nottingham Forest news round-up: Joe Worrall makes captaincy admission, Samba nominated, Shirt sponsor latest

Nottingham Forest have had a busy week, as they prepare to take on Reading at the City Ground on Saturday, in what is likely to be a tough test for Chris Hughton’s side.

The Reds are currently sat 17th in the second-tier standings, and will be eager to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities, after being beaten 1-0 by Watford at the weekend.

That defeat at Vicarage Road means that Forest are just eight points clear of the relegation zone, as they head into their final 11 matches of this year’s campaign.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Reds either, as they take on a Reading side that have won their last three matches without conceding a single goal, as they look to cement their place in the play-off positions in the Championship.

We take a look at the latest news coming out of Nottingham Forest this week.

Shirt sponsor problems

Football Index sponsor Nottingham Forest’s shirts, but it remains to be seen as to whether they will beyond this season.

The Daily Mail have recently revealed that Football Index’s online stock market collapsed, which has led to a number of users losing considerable amounts of money.

It is claimed that Forest are in discussions with Football Index over the matter, which saw dividends reduced by 80% within 30 days.

Worrall relishing captaincy

Joe Worrall has recently been handed the captain’s armband in recent weeks for Forest, in the absence of Lewis Grabban, who has been in and out of the starting XI due to injury problems.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from Nottinghamshire Live), Worrall revealed that he is keen to keep hold of the Nottingham Forest captaincy moving forward into the future.

“I’m relishing having the armband at the moment and I think that’s something that I want to have on a more permanent basis looking into next season.

“It’s something that other players need to need to strive for as well – to be leaders on the pitch and to really push us up the table.”

Samba nominated for February award

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Championship Player of the Month award for February.

The shot-stopper kept four clean sheets during February, as Forest won four and drew two during a strong month for Chris Hughton’s side.

He faces tough competition to land the award though, with Teemu Pukki, Emilia Buendia, Kieffer Moore, Conor Hourihane and Charlie Austin also nominated.