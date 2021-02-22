Nottingham Forest news round-up: Joe Lolley makes admission, Knockaert shares frustration, Hughton on City Ground tweak

This week is a big one for Nottingham Forest, as they prepare for two tough away fixtures in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Reds returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground on Saturday, courtesy of Alex Mighten’s first-half strike.

This week, Chris Hughton’s side travel to Rotherham United and Derby County in the space of four days, two sides close to them in the league table.

Forest will be hoping for a couple of positive results, then, so here, we take a look at the latest news from the Trentside heading into a busy week…

Joe Lolley opens up

Lolley has made only 14 league starts for Forest this season, with the winger finding it hard to make an impact under Chris Hughton thus far.

The winger was an instrumental player for the Reds under Sabri Lamouchi last season, but has only scored one goal in 24 Championship appearances this term.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Lolley admitted: “It’s probably been a tricky season for me. I probably rushed back and played a lot of games.

“I think the rest has done me good, to be honest. Obviously I’ve been training hard and working hard to make sure I’m fit and ready, but having those breathers from games has allowed me to build up a bit of confidence in training.

“I feel like I’m going out on the pitch and enjoying it a little bit more, and, hopefully, improving with each game. Hopefully I can add something to the team in the final few months and find my best form before the season ends.”

Hughton on crowd noise

There was crowd noise at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, which Chris Hughton has revealed was down to assistant manager Paul Trollope.

Some clubs in the Championship tend to blast crowd noice through the stadium’s speakers in an attempt to replicate the atmosphere on a normal matchday.

Forest, for the first time, used crowd noise at the weekend, with Hughton telling Nottinghamshire Live: “My coaching staff, in particular Paul Trollope, remembered the crowd noises being played at one of the stadiums and you don’t know what effect it can have.

“What you do know is that it’s not going to have a detrimental effect. “If it’s slight margins then it’s worth doing.

“The longer it goes without fans, for me as manager, it’ll feel very strange when we have them in.”

Anthony Knockaert shares frustration

Knockaert took to Instagram after Saturday’s game to voice his frustration after missing a chance in the first half.

A quick one-two with Glenn Murray resulted in Knockaert dancing his way round a couple of challenges inside the area, before having his goalbound effort denied on the line.

It was an excellent performance from the winger, and a goal would have been the icing on the cake.