Nottingham Forest news round-up: Interest in 30-year-old, Freeman on future, further Christie recognition

Nottingham Forest will be looking to put a disappointing week behind them as they prepare to face Reading this weekend.

The Reds were defeated by both Luton Town and Watford last week, despite embarking on a promising run of form before those two games.

Chris Hughton will now be looking to put a disappointing couple of defeats behind them, and have a good full week of training before taking on Reading at the City Ground this weekend.

Here, we take a look at the latest news to emerge from the City Ground…

Fouad Bachirou interest

Rosenborg are showing an interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Fouad Bachirou, according to the Athletic.

Bachirou joined Forest on a two-year deal from Malmo FF in the summer, but he has since made only three appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder has made only one appearance in the Championship this term, and is now believed to be wanted by Rosenborg ahead of the summer.

Chris Hughton admitted that he would let Bachirou leave the club on loan if the opportunity arose back in January, but it remains to be seen whether actually a permanent move materialises this summer.

Luke Freeman on future

Freeman has told Nottinghamshire Live that he is unsure about his future at the City Ground.

Freeman joined Forest on a season-long loan from Sheffield United in the summer, and Forest have the option to make the move permanent.

The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries this season, and has been limited to only 16 appearances in the Championship, scoring one goal.

Freeman said: “I’m not too sure. I’m just happy to be back fit. I want to play as many games as I can between now and the end of the season, and just see where it takes me”

Nottingham Forest quiz: Was it Lewis Grabban or Lyle Taylor who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15 Who captain Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the 2020/21 season? Lewis Grabban Lyle Taylor

Cyrus Christie recognition

Cyrus Christie has received even more recognition after a series of impressive performances for Nottingham Forest.

The Fulham loanee has produced a string of solid defensive displays at right-back in recent weeks, and was named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Month in February.

Christie has now been nominated for the FLW Fans’ Player of the Month award, along with the likes of Emiliano Buendia, Michal Helik and Ivan Toney.