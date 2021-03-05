Nottingham Forest news round-up: Hughton’s Man Utd message, Freeman on role, McKenna update

Nottingham Forest travel to Watford tomorrow hoping to return to winning ways in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Reds fell to a surprising 1-0 defeat to Luton Town in midweek, falling to only their third defeat during a run of 16 games.

Chris Hughton will be urging his side to convert their chances after wasting a number of opportunities against the Hatters, as they prepare to take on the high-flying Hornets tomorrow.

Ahead of their trip to Vicarage Road, we take a look at the latest news to emerge from the Forest camp…

Hughton on Garner

Hughton says he has been “absolutely delighted” with the way James Garner has performed since joining the club in January.

Garner returns to Watford this weekend after having his loan spell at Vicarage Road ended by Manchester United in January.

He has since become a key player for Forest under Hughton, with the manager saying how grateful he is to the Red Devils for letting them have the midfielder’s services until the end of the campaign.

He said: “We’ve been absolutely delighted with him. He’s grown in experience, he’s learning all the time. His game isn’t perfect, but it wouldn’t be at his age.

“He’s on the right road to being a very good player, that’s my thoughts on him at the moment. We are very respectful of how we speak about him as he’s not our player, but more so, we are very grateful to Manchester United for his services.”

Luke Freeman on his role

Freeman says he prefers playing in more of a central attacking midfield role, but is happy to play anywhere if it means being out on the grass.

Freeman has endured a tricky season with injuries, but has recently returned to the first-team picture and played on the left-hand side of midfield.

The 28-year-old would prefer to play in more of a central role, but says he is happy to play anywhere to help the team out.

He said: “I think I probably prefer playing centrally, but on the other side of that, I am very happy to play anywhere in that attacking formation.

“I’m used to playing anywhere really, in three or four different positions. If I’m changed around, it comes quite natural to me.

“If you ask me where I prefer, it’s in that central role, but I’m more than happy to play on the left or the right if needs be.”

Scott McKenna update

McKenna is back in training, but is still a couple of weeks away from returning to first-team action.

The defender has been out with an ankle problem since the end of January, and in that team, Tobias Figueiredo has partnered Joe Worrall in defence.

McKenna and Harry Arter are both back in training, Hughton has revealed, but are still likely to be unavailable for another couple of weeks.