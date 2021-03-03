Nottingham Forest news round-up: Hughton’s Luton verdict, Cohen’s ‘perfect’ claim, Yates and Grabban update

Nottingham Forest’s defeat to Luton Town last night was a frustrating one and a reminder that climbing up the Championship table is not always easy.

Despite dominating for long periods they fell to a 1-0 defeat and will be keen to bounce back on the weekend.

On the back of last night’s defeat, here’s all the latest Forest news…

Chris Hughton’s verdict on Luton loss

The Reds boss cut a frustrated figure on the sideline at The City Ground last night and he didn’t hold back in his post-match breakdown.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he revealed his disappointment at the result.

He said: “I was disappointed that, after they scored, we never really created anywhere near the chances we did in the first half.

“But it’s the story again. If you don’t put opportunities away then you are playing good teams who are going to fight for 90 minutes.”

Former Forest man reflects on Hatters win

Ex-Forest midfielder Chris Cohen is part of Nathan Jones’ playing staff and admitted to his excitement at returning to The City Ground ahead of the game.

His side came out on top and, speaking to Nottinghamshire Live after the game, he talked up the away side’s display.

Cohen said: “I thought the boys did everything they could to get a result, at times in the first half we rode our luck a little bit without being under severe pressure but lots of crosses in our box and Glenn Murray had a few chances.

“Second half I thought it was a perfect away performance in terms of getting the goal, having a few chances and we kept the ball against a team that want to build pressure towards the end of the game and we never allowed it.

“I thought there were some magnificent performances all over the pitch.”

Nottingham Forest quiz: Was it Lewis Grabban or Lyle Taylor who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15 Who captain Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the 2020/21 season? Lewis Grabban Lyle Taylor

Update on Ryan Yates and Lewis Grabban

Both Ryan Yates and Lewis Grabban were unavailable for last night’s defeat at the hands of Luton.

Speaking after the game, Hughton provided a fitness update on the Forest duo – suggesting one of them could be back for the game against Watford on the weekend.

He said (via Nottinghamshire Live): “Not for the weekend. Ryan Yates is very close. So we’re hoping he’ll be in contention for the weekend but Grabban no.”