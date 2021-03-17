Nottingham Forest news round-up: Hughton reacts to player blow, Blackett on struggles, international call-ups

Nottingham Forest will be looking to defy the odds and return to winning ways against Championship leaders Norwich City tonight.

The Reds will be looking to build on a 1-1 draw with Reading at the weekend, with Yakou Meite’s late strike cancelling out Tom Holmes’ own goal.

Chris Hughton’s side are without a win in four games, though, and tonight will be another tough test for the Reds as they prepare to take on the runaway leaders Norwich City.

Here, we take a look at the latest news to emerge from the Forest camp ahead of two tough games this week…

Hughton reacts to Lolley blow

Hughton has confirmed that Joe Lolley is likely to miss the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury against Reading.

Lolley – who had gone close with an effort from just outside the area – pulled up after tearing his hamstring at the weekend, before hobbling off shortly before the interval.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Hughton revealed that Lolley would be sent to a specialist to investigate the injury, but it is likely to see him miss the remainder of the campaign.

Via Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “We knew afterwards, because of the way he pulled up, that it was a hamstring tear – it was just to what degree. We are still determining that and he will see a specialist to find out the extent of it, but he is going to be out for a good period of time, so that’s bad news.

“There’s every chance he could be out for the season. We always try to be as optimistic as possible, but it’s starting to look that way. It’s disappointing for us, but mostly for Joe.

International call-ups

Scott McKenna has been called up to the Scotland squad for their forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

The defender has only just returned from a spell on the sidelines through an ankle problem, and took the captain’s armband upon his return to Hughton’s line-up at the weekend.

McKenna is now set to play for Scotland in their games against Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands.

Brennan Johnson – who is currently on loan in League One with Lincoln City – has also been called up to the Wales squad, ahead of their upcoming matches against Belgium, Mexico and the Czech Republic.

Blackett on struggles

Tyler Blackett has admitted that this season hasn’t gone to plan for himself.

The 26-year-old has made eight league appearances for Forest since arriving at the club from from Reading on a free transfer in the summer.

The versatile defender has made 10 appearances in all competitions, and has endured a tricky time with injuries this term.

Speaking to the Reds’ matchday programme, via Get Reading, he said: “Honestly it has not been what I wanted, it has been difficult at times but it is football.

“You have to keep going as there will always be ups and downs.

“I am starting to get some minutes now. It is progress but there is a lot of work to be done.”