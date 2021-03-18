Nottingham Forest news round-up: Hughton makes admission, Knockaert & Samba updates shared, Former player issues critical verdict

Nottingham Forest had appeared to have turned the corner under, but a run of five games without a win has halted that progress.

Whilst the Reds still have a nine-point cushion over the relegation places, boss Chris Hughton will know that work still needs to be done, particularly as Rotherham have four games in hand on Forest.

In the bigger picture, Hughton will already be planning for next season, and players know that performances in the next few months will determine whether they have a future at the City Ground.

For the short-term though, the only focus for Hughton is the weekend fixture with Brentford, and here we provide you with the latest news coming out of Forest ahead of that…

Hughton admits Forest weren’t good enough

The 2-0 reverse at home to Norwich City last night was a humbling experience, as the East Midlands outfit just couldn’t lay a glove on the league leaders, particularly in the first half.

In fairness, Hughton didn’t try to hide that fact, as he admitted to Nottinghamshire Live that his side ‘didn’t get close’ at times.

Key duo could return this weekend

There was some good news following the defeat though, as the manager revealed Brice Samba and Anthony Knockaert could return to the XI this weekend after missing out against the Canaries.

The keeper has a slight hamstring issue, whilst Knockaert’s issue wasn’t disclosed but it’s clearly not serious.

Darren Huckerby shocked at Forest display

Former Norwich player Darren Huckerby, who also had a loan spell with Forest, watched his two old clubs play last night, and he was shocked at how bad the hosts were.

Taking to Twitter, Huckerby said Forest’s performance was ‘worrying’ and claimed they showed ‘no fight’ at all. Unfortunately, many Forest supporters won’t disagree with his assessment having watched the game too.