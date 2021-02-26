Nottingham Forest news round-up: Grabban latest, McKenna boost, Benalouane’s Derby message

It has been a busy week for Nottingham Forest, and they will be looking to end it on a high with a victory over local rivals Derby County tonight.

The Reds travel to Pride Park tonight hoping to extend their winning run and claim bragging rights over their arch enemies.

It has been a good week for the Reds thus far, recording 1-0 victories over Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United to put daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

Here, we take a look at all the latest news coming from the City Ground…

Grabban latest

Lewis Grabban won’t be available for Forest tonight as he continues to battle a hamstring problem, after missing the last two games.

The 33-year-old has endured a tough time with injuries this season, and looks set for another run out of the team.

It is likely that Glenn Murray will keep his place in the side, however, with Lyle Taylor set to have a role on the bench.

Scott McKenna update

McKenna, however, is set to return to training next week after missing nearly a month of action.

The defender has been struggling with an ankle problem, but Chris Hughton has revealed to Nottinghamshire Live that he is set for a return to training next week.

McKenna is still a couple of weeks away from making a full return, though, but it is positive to see him edge closer to a return.

Yohan Benalouane sends message

Former Forest centre-half Yohan Benalouane has sent a passionate message to supporters ahead of tonight’s game.

Yesterday marks two years since Benalouane scored against Derby in a 1-0 win at the City Ground, converting from close-range with only two minutes on the clock.

He’s now sent a message to supporters on Twitter, saying “The Forest is not allowed for sheep”…

The Forest is not allowed for sheep @NFFC ❤️ two years ago the man of the mask made the sheep return to the sheepfold…..🎭 pic.twitter.com/GyvjHv2yYC — Benalouane Yohan (@YohanBenalouane) February 25, 2021