Nottingham Forest news round-up: Former player linked, bid readied for 25-year-old, 30-goal man on radar

With mathematical safety now secured, Chris Hughton will be already casting one eye on the summer as he looks to rebuild his Nottingham Forest squad.

The Reds will look to end the season strongly as they look to pick up positive results in their final two games against Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End, before Hughton looks to make signings and bolster his squad.

Here, we take a look at the latest transfer news and gossip to emerge…

Paterson return?

Football Insider report that Forest are among a host of sides interested in signing Jamie Paterson this summer.

Paterson spent three years at the City Ground between 2013 and 2016, racking up 69 appearances and scoring 14 goals.

He’s now at Bristol City and has made 20 appearances in the Championship this season, scoring three goals and registering two assists.

Paterson is out of contract in the summer, though, with Forest, Stoke, Birmingham and Millwall said to be keen on a free transfer signing.

Charlie Wyke

Forest are also said to be interested in Sunderland forward Charlie Wyke.

Wyke is another player out of contract in the summer, and his current club will be desperate to keep hold of him.

The striker has scored 30 goals in all competitions for Sunderland this season, and will be keen to help Sunderland win promotion from League One this term.

Sky Sports’ Keith Downie claims that Forest, Middlesbrough, Cardiff and Millwall are all keen on the striker, whose future is likely to depend on promotion.

Kyle Dempsey

Finally, Forest are reportedly readying a bid for Gillingham captain Kyle Dempsey.

Football Insider claim that the Reds are readying a move for the 25-year-old, who could be available for around £750,000 this summer.

Dempsey has scored eight goals and chipped in with five assists from central midfield this season after joining Gillingham from Fleetwood in the summer.

Forest were keen back in January, and now look set to follow up their interest with a bid.