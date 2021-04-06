Nottingham Forest news round-up: Talks over 22-year-old begin, Taylor pokes fun at teammate, Hughton on Garner

After recording back-to-back wins over the Easter weekend, Nottingham Forest will now hope to kick on and have a strong end to the season.

After beating Cardiff City 1-0 on Good Friday, goals from Alex Mighten, Lewis Grabban and James Garner helped them to a 3-1 win over QPR on Monday.

Heading into this weekend’s clash with Bristol City at Ashton Gate, we take a look at the latest news to emerge from the City Ground…

McGuane on his way out?

BBC Radio Oxford claim that discussions are underway as Oxford United look to bring in Marcus McGuane on a permanent deal.

The midfielder joined Forest from Barcelona in February 2020, but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Reds.

The 22-year-old has spent this season on loan in League One with Oxford, making 20 appearances before being ruled out for the season with a thigh problem.

But according to BBC Radio Oxford, McGuane could be set to return to the Kassam Stadium on a permanent basis ahead of next season.

Hughton on Garner

Chris Hughton remains coy on the idea of bringing James Garner back on loan from Manchester United next season.

Garner scored two goals over the Easter weekend to help Forest record back-to-back wins, including an excellent free-kick against QPR on Monday.

Forest fans will be desperate to see Garner return to the City Ground on loan from Old Trafford next season.

But speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Hughton said: “It’s also about us helping his development and us having the best relationship with Manchester United we can.

“And then we’ll see what happens. He’s not our player, so it’s very difficult to talk about him in any terms.

“All I can say is the relationship with United has been very good and we’re delighted with what James is giving us.”

Taylor pokes fun at Garner

On the topic of Garner, he scored a superb free-kick against QPR from near the corner flag on Friday.

Naturally, many people are doubting whether Garner actually meant to find the far corner, rather than putting it into a dangerous area of the box for someone to attack.

But for Lyle Taylor, it was the goal celebration which was the main talking point, with Garner left standing with his arms out.

He commented on Garner’s Instagram post with this: