Nottingham Forest news round-up: Defender attracting fresh interest, winger targeted, Hughton explains Dawson inclusion

Nottingham Forest picked up a point on Saturday afternoon, as they played out a goalless draw with relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday.

The Reds had the better of the chances on the day, and spurned a golden opportunity to go ahead on the day, but Lewis Grabban saw his penalty saved by Keiren Westwood.

Forest are now sat 16th in the Championship table, and are 12 points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final match of the season.

Chris Hughton’s side are set to take on Preston North End at Deepdale, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Reds at the City Ground.

After that match, they can turn their attentions to the summer, where Chris Hughton could be a busy man in the transfer window, as he looks to add to his squad.

It’s been a busy week on and off the pitch for Nottingham Forest though, and we take a look through the latest news from the City Ground.

New club enters the race to sign Forest defender

West Ham United have entered the race to sign Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, according to a recent report from The Sun (2nd May, page 61).

Worrall has been an important member of the Reds’ team in recent seasons, and has made 32 appearances for Chris Hughton’s side this season, whilst also captaining the side.

It has previously been reported by The Sun that Worrall is attracting interest from the likes of Norwich City and Burnley, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

It is claimed by The Sun that Forest could be tempted to cash-in on Worrall, as they look to fund other transfer targets heading into the 2021/22 season.

Hughton explains Dawson’s inclusion v Sheffield Wednesday

Michael Dawson was a surprise inclusion in the matchday squad for Nottingham Forest in their recent clash with Sheffield Wednesday, although the defender was an unused substitute.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Chris Hughton outlined his reasoning for including Dawson, before going on to admit that he wouldn’t have brought the defender on for sentimental reasons.

“Toby (Figueiredo) came back and trained, then just felt the injury slightly again. It was literally only yesterday that we made the decision to bring Michael into the squad.

“Tyler (Blackett) has also got a hip injury, so we were short on numbers. (Gaetan) Bong is back fit, but for what we’ve got, we didn’t want to take any chances.”

“In all honesty, this was not the type of game for sentiment. It was a game against a team that needed to get a result. We had to show the correct respect to the competition, which I think we did with the way we wanted to perform.”

Forest keen on signing Spurs winger

Nottingham Forest are keen on a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke according to a recent report from The Athletic.

Clarke has found regular game time hard to come by with Spurs’ senior team since signing for them from Leeds United.

He spent this year’s campaign on loan with Stoke City, but had that spell at the bet365 Stadium cut short due to injury.

Reds set sights on familiar face

Nottingham Forest are believed to be interested in bringing Britt Assombalonga back to the club ahead of the summer transfer window according to The Athletic.

It is also claimed that Scottish giants Rangers are keen on reaching an agreement with the Middlesbrough forward, who has already been told he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Assombalonga spent three seasons with the Reds, and will be hoping to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.