Nottingham Forest news round-up: 16-goal ace linked, defender interest teased, Ribeiro in high spirits

Nottingham Forest will be looking to end this season strongly under Chris Hughton as the manager prepares to build for the summer.

The Reds may be winless in their last six games, but the morale seems high at the City Ground after a 1-1 draw with Brentford last time out.

We are currently in the middle of an international break, and here, we take round up the latest news to emerge from the Forest camp…

Jerry Yates

Jerry Yates has been linked with a move to the Championship, with Nottingham Forest among those said to be interested.

Yates – who scored 13 goals on loan at Swindon Town last season – joined Blackpool on a permanent deal from Rotherham United in the summer.

He’s since scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, with 14 of those goals coming in Sky Bet League One.

Football Insider report that Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old ahead of the summer. He is reportedly valued at a price of £2million.

Mohamed Drager

Forest’s interest in Olympiacos full-back Mohamed Drager has been teased by Greek media outlet Sportdog.

Drager joined Olympiacos from Paderborn in the summer, but he has since made only seven appearances for the club owned by Evangelos Marinakis.

Sportdog say that they “cannot rule out” the possibility of Drager moving to the City Ground in the summer, amid his struggles to earn regular game time this season.

Ribeiro in high spirts

As alluded to before, the morale in the camp looks to be high, especially if Cafu’s Instagram story is anything to go by.

The midfielder has filmed Yuri Ribeiro spinning the decks like a DJ listening to Portuguese club music in the changing room this afternoon.

Ribeiro is no stranger to the camera, having been filmed walking into the dressing room sporting some rather suave dress sense a few weeks ago.