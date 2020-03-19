Nottingham Forest need to make this John Bostock decision ahead of 2020/21: Comment

It’s fair to say that John Bostock has endured a turbulent spell at Nottingham Forest since arriving at the City Ground in the summer.

The 28-year-old became one of Forest’s final signings of the summer transfer window after putting pen to paper on a season-long loan move from Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Bostock would add competition to what was already looking like a very congested area of the pitch, with the former Crystal Palace youngster looking to revitalise his career in England.

It took him a short while to get going, impressing in the Carabao Cup against Fleetwood and Derby, before being rewarded with his first league start of the season against Wigan Athletic.

But, on what was an off day for every Forest player, Bostock was unable to help Forest avoid a 1-0 defeat at the DW Stadium, and he has struggled for any sort of regular game time since.

Can you get full marks on this Forest quiz?

1 of 16 Who scored Forest's first league goal this season? (1-2 v West Brom) Matty Cash Joe Lolley Lewis Grabban Albrt Adomah

The Toulouse loanee has made only three first-team appearances since that defeat to the Latics in October, but after impressive cameos against Middlesbrough and Millwall in recent weeks, he will be looking to feature more regularly between now and the end of the season.

Forest fans simply haven’t seen enough of Bostock to make an overall judgement of the player, but his cameos from off the bench have been really positive.

He is a player who can pick out a pass and add real mobility and drive to the midfield, and that’s something Forest have missed in the absence of Samba Sow.

Regardless of whichever division find themselves playing in next season, the club should look to give Bostock another year to impress at the City Ground.

Of course, if they reach the Premier League, then there could well be better options out there for Sabri Lamouchi to go and find, but if they remain in the Championship, then keeping the main bulk of players together could be key.

These final nine games of the season – whenever they may be played – are vital for Bostock, and he will be working hard during the break to feel like a new signing when the season eventually resumes.

With Ben Watson approaching the latter stages of his career, Forest can’t keep relying on him to play every single game, every single week.

That means that the pressure needs to be taken off Watson, which could leave scope for a natural holding midfielder who is very technically-gifted to come in and mark their mark.