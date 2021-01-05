Nottingham Forest need to make fresh move for PL outcast as Anthony Knockaert’s future remains unclear: Opinion

Nottingham Forest have seemingly turned a corner in the last few weeks, with Chris Hughton’s men unbeaten in their last five league encounters.

Three straight draws has been followed up with a priceless 1-0 away victory at Preston North End at the weekend, which moved the Tricky Trees out of the relegation zone and up to 19th place.

Forest fans are hoping that it’s the start of what would be a remarkable push for the play off spots – it’s not beyond the realms of possibility but it’ll take some doing.

Hughton will need a committed squad to achieve his goals, but one man who may not be around for the rest of the season is Fulham loanee Anthony Knockaert.

A player who has starred in the Championship many times over the years, the French winger has failed to pull up any trees since his October arrival from the Cottagers, and there is uncertainty surrounding his Forest future.

His loan deal is due to expire this week and with no confirmation yet of an extension, Hughton may be considering other options for the second half of the season.

And one of those that should be on his radar is a man Forest narrowly failed to sign in the previous transfer window – Kamil Grosicki.

The Poland international missed the deadline to sign on at the City Ground by 21 seconds, and that failure may have cost Forest several points so far as Grosicki is a proven scorer at this level.

Despite forcing his way onto the pitch for the Baggies in December, a January exit from The Hawthorns looks very likely and Forest would be foolish to not go in for the 32-year-old once again, especially as Knockaert has not performed up to standards and Joe Lolley has managed just one goal all season.

Birmingham Live have reported that Forest could very well be set to revive their interest in the Pole and he undoubtedly would be a stellar addition to the Reds’ faltering front-line.