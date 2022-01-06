Nottingham Forest name price for Brentford, Everton, Newcastle and West Ham transfer target

Brentford will have to pay a fee of £14 million this month if they want to sign Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, as per a recent report by the Daily Mail.

The youngster has been one of the main stars of the show for the Reds this season and as a result he has attracted plenty of admiring glances from sides higher up the English football pyramid.

Also a target for the likes of Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham, Johnson is a player that Forest are understandably keen to hold onto for the foreseeable future and it has now been claimed that the only way Brentford can get their hands on the player is if they stump up a fee of £14 million.

Johnson is under contract at the City Ground until the summer of 2023 and is a player that the club have no plans to sell at present.

Brentford had a £6 million bid rejected for the attacker last summer but that appears to have not deterred them from maintaining their interest in the youngster.

The Verdict

It is clear that Forest aren’t willing to budge on their valuation of Johnson and it will now be up to the aforemtioned clubs to meet their desires if they are genuinely serious about signing the youngster.

Losing Johnson at this stage of the season would be a hammer blow for the Reds but at the same time they will be hopeful that they can bring in a good fee for their academy product.

They will know that this is a player that is destined to play in the Premier League, with or without them.

Therefore it does seem unlikely that they will stand in his way if a potential deal suits what they are looking to get for a player that has seen his stock rise significantly over the last 18 months.