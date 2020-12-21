Nottingham Forest must only initiate player return on one key condition: Opinion

Lincoln City loanee Brennan Johnson produced another impressive performance for the Imps at the weekend, as Nottingham Forest fans watch on with a keen eye.

The 19-year-old showed glimpses of his quality under Sabri Lamouchi last season, but it’s this loan spell which has seen him really come to life.

Johnson has scored four goals in all competitions for the Imps this season, and the weekend saw him produce probably his most eye-catching performance of the campaign so far.

He scored two late goals and produce an assist for Anthony Scully, as Lincoln picked up an impressive 4-0 win at Northampton Town in League One.

Naturally, a lot of Forest fans have keeping tabs on Johnson’s progress out on loan, and has they have been with the likes of Jordan Gabriel, Tyrese Fornah and Jake Taylor.

But Johnson is clearly the brightest prospect of the aforementioned players, and a majority of fans are keen to see him return to the City Ground in January.

Johnson says he is happy to stay at Lincoln for the remainder of the season – but you could forgive him for wanting to return to the City Ground and cement a first-team spot under Chris Hughton.

Johnson’s return would see the young midfielder give Hughton fresh ideas in the middle of the park. He is a creative midfielder, capable of creating chances and scoring goals.

That is something Forest have been lacking from midfield this term. Luke Freeman hasn’t quite lived up to expectations, however Cafu is slowly improving and impressing.

Johnson should return to the City Ground on one condition. If regular game time is guaranteed.

Of course, any player has to work hard for their place in the first-team, but it would make little sense to go from playing week in week out and thriving, to becoming a squad player.

Hughton isn’t daft. He is an experienced manager who will only do what is best for the player, and an interesting January awaits, with Lincoln undoubtedly praying that they can keep hold of the midfield loanee.