Nottingham Forest must move quickly after report reveals Derby County stance: Opinion 

When up-and-coming Derby County defender Lee Buchanan first emerged as a reported Nottingham Forest target, it’s no surprise that swathes of the City Ground faithful were keen to get one over on their East Midlands rivals.

But the positives of signing Buchanan would go far beyond that for Forest and, on the back of a Daily Mail report that emerged last night, it appears now may well be the perfect time to strike.

Tyler Blackett is sidelined due to injury, both Yuri Ribeiro and Nicholas Ioannou have left this summer, and Gaetan Bong is understood to have been frozen out.

That leaves Chris Hughton forced to crowbar in either centre-back Loic Mbe Soh or right-back Jordan Gabriel on the left-side of defence.

Doing so may work on a short-term basis but if Hughton’s side are to challenge for the play-offs and promotion this term, then they’ll surely need to bring in a specialist.

Buchanan looks like a fantastic option. The 21-year-old impressed last season as he cemented his place in Wayne Rooney’s side and proved he’s more than capable at Championship level but it’s his bright future that likely appeals most.

Forest are understood to have had two bids rejected already for the defender but, according to the Daily Mail, Derby are open to offers for all their players given their current financial position.

That should encourage the Reds that a deal can be agreed with their East Midlands rivals over Buchanan, it’s just a question of finding the right fee and structure.

The end of the summer window, which closes at the end of August, is not the only deadline they might face, however.

West Bromwich Albion are said to be considering a move for Derby captain Tom Lawrence and should that move go through, they may reassess their stance on player sales.

With that in mind, you feel this is the perfect time for Forest to look to raid their rivals and add a player that could be a solution for them – both this season and long term.

If they deliberate too long, they may end up kicking themselves over a missed opportunity.