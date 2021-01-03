Nottingham Forest must avoid repeating transfer mistake amid developments on 29-year-old’s future: Opinion

Nottingham Forest are heading into what could well be a defining month in their campaign and the Reds need to start turning results around on the field or face the very real prospect of relegation.

Chris Hughton’s arrival at the City Ground was anticipated to provide a boost for the Reds and see them climb up the Championship table and move away from relegation trouble. However, progress has been much slower than the former Brighton manager would have been hoping for. Whilst there is no reason to panic given his experience and track record it is clear he needs some help in the window.

The business that Nottingham Forest do in January will be vital in helping Hughton start to build more consistency and guide the club to safety. Forest started the campaign hoping for another top-six challenge, but they must now realise they are very much in the thick of a relegation battle.

The Reds have a bloated squad already so there is likely only going to be room for a couple of additions. However, more room could be opened up by other players potentially leaving. One player that Forest are thought to be considering allowing to leave the club is Anthony Knockaert with the winger having failed to have the impact that was hoped for when he arrived on loan from Fulham.

The 29-year-old has managed to score just once in 16 Championship appearances so far this campaign and provided just one assist (Sofascore). Chris Hughton has not been able to get the best out of him, despite the pair having worked together to brilliant effect at Brighton when the winger was instrumental to firing the Seagulls to promotion to the Premier League.

Allowing the winger to return to Fulham would free up space in their squad for them to bring in another option who could help to address their shortcomings in front of goal. Knockaert is a real talent but is perhaps too much of a luxury for their current position in the table and they need a more reliable performer.

The Reds are being linked with a move to sign Kamil Grosicki, and whilst the Poland international has plenty of Championship pedigree he is in a similar mould to Knockaert. Both players have endured a downturn in form in the last year or so, with both struggling to show their true quality on a consistent basis.

Therefore, replacing Knockaert with Grosicki would be a major gamble for the Reds to take and could be one which leaves them in exactly the same place. Forest should consider a potential alternative route if they are to allow the 29-year-old to return to Fulham.