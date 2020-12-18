Nottingham Forest must approach winger deal with caution amid fresh transfer enquiry: Opinion

Chris Hughton will be keen to strengthen his Nottingham Forest squad in the January transfer window, though wholesale changes don’t look to be on the cards on Trentside ahead of next month.

The Reds brought in 14 new players over the course of the summer, adding to a squad which now consists of over 30 first-teamers, giving Hughton plenty to work with going forward.

There is still one area of the pitch which you feel does need strengthening, though, and that’s out wide.

In the summer, Forest missed out on signing number 15 when a move for Kamil Grosicki was rejected by the EFL, after the paperwork was submitted only a matter of seconds after the deadline.

Forest do have plenty of options to choose from in terms of wingers, though Anthony Knockaert, Joe Lolley and Alex Mighten are all seen as a right-sided players.

In fact, Sammy Ameobi is their only out-and-out left-sided wingers, so it is important that they address the somewhat lack of balance in January.

According to Het Laaste Nieuws, Forest are among a host of clubs to have made an enquiry for Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu, with Mainz, Koln, Olympiacos and AZ Alkmaar also said to be interested.

Amuzu, who has made 79 appearances for Anderlecht and featured 12 times this season, is a left-sided winger who is seemingly catching the eye of plenty of clubs.

The 21-year-old has made 14 appearances for Belgium’s Under-21 side, too, and is clearly a raw talent who could be an exciting addition.

Whilst Amuzu may seem a much-needed signing on paper, though, Forest should approach this one with caution.

Forest were in this predicament last season. They needed to strengthen their attacking options, and in came Nuno da Costa from Strasbourg and Adama Diakhaby from Huddersfield.

The two players failed to make an impact at the City Ground, though, and after failing to adapt to life in English football, da Costa was on his way out only a matter of months after arriving in the East Midlands.

Amuzu is catching the eye over in Belgium, but the Championship and English football is a tough nut to crack, and one that has proven to be a downfall for these foreign players.