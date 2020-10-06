Nottingham Forest move swiftly to announce Sabri Lamouchi’s successor

Nottingham Forest have appointed Chris Hughton as their new manager after sacking Sabri Lamouchi earlier this evening.

Chris Hughton appointed as manager #NFFC are delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Hughton as the club’s new manager. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 6, 2020

A disastrous start to the new season, combined with the dramatic way they missed out on the play-offs in the previous campaign, meant owner Evangelos Marinakis decided to part ways with the French coach.

And, the Reds have been swift in sourcing a replacement as they announced on their official site this evening that Hughton is the new boss.

By securing the Irishman, Forest have brought in someone who has delivered at this level in the past, as the 61-year-old has won promotion from the Championship with Newcastle United and most recently Brighton.

During his time with the Seagulls, his last job in the game, Hughton managed to help establish the club in the Premier League after they won promotion. The former Spurs player has also had stints at Birmingham City and Norwich City in the past.

His first game in charge of the East Midlands outfit will be against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on October 17.

The verdict

This has happened very quickly but you have to say that Forest have done well to attract Hughton to the club.

The club are desperate to return to the Premier League and they have brought in a manager who knows what it takes to get results.

He will now be eager to get to work and even though Forest have had an awful start, Hughton is inheriting a big, quality squad and he will be expecting the team to push up the table quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.