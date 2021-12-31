Nottingham Forest move could be just what Aston Villa man needs: Opinion

The January transfer window has barely even got going, and yet it appears Nottingham Forest are already closing in on their first signing of the market.

According to reports from The Express and Star, Steve Cooper’s side are set to complete the signing of striker Keinan Davis from Aston Villa, on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Given Forest’s currently have just two senior centre forward options available to them in the form of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor, this does look as though it could be an important piece of business for the Championship club.

However, it could also be argued that this deal, could be just as crucial, in the career of Davis himself.

Up until now, the 2021/22 campaign has been an overwhelmingly quiet one for the 23-year-old, who has played just 11 minutes of first-team football for Villa.

Securing this move would therefore be rather welcome for Davis, given the increased game time it should give him, and you feel there will be more benefits than simply giving him the opportunity to get out on the pitch on a more regular basis.

Throughout his career, Davis has found goals rather hard to come by from the perspective of a striker playing at this level, finding the net just six times in 86 first-team appearances to date.

With this move to The City Ground though, Davis will find himself playing under a manager in Cooper, with a proven track record of developing and improving young players, having previously managed at youth level with the likes of Liverpool and England – winning the Under 17 World Cup with the latter.

That is something that he has also continued with his step into first-team club management, perhaps best exemplified by the prolific form he was able to get from Rhian Brewster during his spell at Swansea in 2020, something we have yet to really see from the striker elsewhere.

If Cooper is able to have a similar impact on Davis, then that could well be the shot in the arm that the 23-year-old really needs to kick start a career that has yet to really build on several signs of promise.

Indeed, in the aforementioned Grabban and Taylor, Davis would also be partnering two players whose vast experience of the game could provide him with plenty of insight and advice that he could take advantage of later in his career.

It is of course, also worth noting that following something of a resurgence since Cooper’s appointment back in September, Forest are now one of a number of clubs within reach of the Championship play-off places.

If, off the back of the improvement he will hope to see during his time at The City Ground, Davis can play an important role for Forest in getting them over the line in the race for the top six, the confidence and momentum it would give him could be crucial moving forward in his career.

Furthermore, making such an impact would surely also send a clear message to Steven Gerrard and those watching on at Villa Park, that Davis is ready to contend for a first-team spot on a more consistent basis, once he returns to his parent club.

With that in mind, it is hard not to get the feeling that if this move is indeed completed, then it could pay off rather well for all of those involved.