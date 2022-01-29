Nottingham Forest midfielder set for temporary departure

Nottingham Forest midfielder Harry Arter is in advanced talks to complete a loan move to the United Arab Emirates, as per a report from Football Insider.

It is yet to be reported which club is nearing a transfer agreement with the Reds, with the 32-year-old well down the pecking order under Steve Cooper.

The report also states that the experienced midfielder has flown over to the Middle East for talks to join the mysterious club who are in pursuit.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Derby County players ever played for Nottingham Forest?

1 of 28 Has ex-Derby player Nathan Tyson ever played for Forest? Yes No

Arter, who spent the first half of the season at Charlton Athletic before being recalled earlier this month, has a wealth of top tier and Championship experience, playing a big role in Bournemouth’s promotion to England’s top flight.

Arter is also a full Republic of Ireland international, appearing 19 times for his country since his 2015 debut.

The verdict

There is no real surprise to see Arter potentially departing this month, perhaps the only surprising element of all this is that it is not on a permanent deal.

Arter is well down the pecking order at The City Ground, and with Steve Cooper seeing lots of success with his relatively youthful squad, a move away is probably the best option for all parties involved.

The experienced midfielder still possesses ability and grit in abundance and could be a real asset to a club in the Middle East.

It remains to be seen which clubs are trying to strike a deal with Forest, with Arter likely to bolster the options of any club in the UAE Pro League.