Nottingham Forest midfielder sends passionate message to the fans after surprising defeat

Nottingham Forest midfielder John Bostock has posted a passionate message after appearing for his side in the 3-0 defeat to Millwall.

Friday night’s game at the City Ground against Millwall provided Sabri Lamouchi’s side with the perfect chance to put pressure on the top two.

However, the Reds – who have been largely consistent at home this season – were outdone by a spirited and superb counter-attacking Millwall team – who produced a superb first half performance.

Always a pleasure playing at the City Ground. Not the result we hoped for but we’ll work hard to improve. Thank you for all the support #NFFC pic.twitter.com/d3jlYWjvOu — John Bostock (@JohnJBostock) March 7, 2020

Joao Carvalho was handed a start in the central attacking midfield role and the Portuguese did try his utmost to get Lamouchi’s side in front.

But with the game having started in favour of the home side, Millwall would enjoy a crazy 13 minute goal spree as Matt Smith netted a quickfire hat-trick.

The City Ground, as well as Forest’s players, were stunned – and Lamouchi opted to make changes at the break.

Portuguese midfielder Alfa Semedo was hauled off at half-time to be replaced by Bostock, who was appearing for only the fifth time in the Championship this term.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was much praised for his second-half performance and he has now followed up his performance with a message for fans via Twitter.

The Verdict

Bostock’s omission from the squad this season has been very strange, given his experience and talent – but his performance in the defeat will go a long way to potentially being handed more game time by Sabri Lamouchi.

Forest will look to bounce back from the defeat when they meet Sheffield Wednesday next Saturday and Bostock is expected to be handed a start.

From there, it’s down to the player. He needs to take this opportunity as he can have a big role to play in their promotion push if he impresses.