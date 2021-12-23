Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and West Brom handed setback in pursuit of in-demand PL striker

One of the Championship clubs interested in Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, and West Bromwich Albion target Marcus Forss has reportedly pulled out with the 22-year-old a huge part of Brentford’s plans.

Sources exclusively informed Football League World earlier this month that a host of Championship clubs were keen to take the striker on loan for the second half of the season, including Fulham, Sheffield United, Boro, Stoke City, Forest, and West Brom.

However, The Athletic reported yesterday that one of the second tier sides in pursuit has dropped out of the race for Forss as he is understood to be a huge part of Brentford’s plans.

Forss scored 10 times in the Bees’ 2020/21 promotion-winning campaign but has found opportunities harder to come by this term, playing just 192 minutes of Premier League football.

The Finland international has made the most of his opportunities in the Carabao Cup, however, scoring five times and adding an assist in four appearances.

Brentford were knocked out of the competition at the quarter-final stage by Chelsea yesterday but the young forward still has a role to play in the FA Cup and as a backup in the Premier League.

The Verdict

It’s unclear which of the Championship sides in pursuit of Forss has withdrawn from the race but this update looks to be a setback for all of the clubs keen.

Previously, it was thought that the 22-year-old would be allowed to leave the Brentford Community Stadium on loan in the upcoming window but that now seems unlikely.

That’s a blow given he has goalscoring experience in the second tier already and would likely have been hungry to show Thomas Frank and his staff that he’s ready for regular first team football.

With Ivan Toney’s future always under speculation, Forss looks to be his successor in waiting.

For the time being, however, it appears he will be showcasing his suitability for that role at Brentford rather than elsewhere.