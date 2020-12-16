Nottingham Forest man sends passionate message after crucial win

Nottingham Forest got back to winning ways last night with an important 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

Chris Hughton’s side had been without a win in seven going into the clash against the bottom side in the Championship, so they needed to end that poor run.

Goals from Yuri Ribeiro and Lewis Grabban sealed the points, but it was an impressive team performance from the Reds.

And, one man who shone was 18-year-old Alex Mighten. Whilst he’s always been regarded as a talent, the academy graduate has had to be patient in his quest for first-team minutes.

One for the fans. Back to winning ways and a good feeling being back out there! Let’s take this into the next game. #NFFC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6AEVbXplXz — Alex Mighten (@AlexMighten10) December 16, 2020

They came last night though, and the wide man was a constant threat with his direct style and pace. Taking to Twitter, Mighten was delighted with how the night went, as he sent a message to the fans following the win.

“One for the fans. Back to winning ways and a good feeling being back out there! Let’s take this into the next game.”

The youngster will hope to keep his place in the XI for the weekend clash at Millwall.

The verdict

Last night was a huge win for all connected to Forest, so the players deserve credit for stepping up.

As for Mighten, he was fantastic and the support will be delighted to see a young player come through and make an impact in the first-team.

His message shows what it means to the player, and the focus is now on Millwall as Forest, and Mighten, look to build on their midweek success.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.