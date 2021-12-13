Nottingham Forest man sends light-hearted message to teammate after contribution in Swansea City win

Joao Carvalho had a cheeky dig at Nottingham Forest teammate Cafu for his celebration after he scored in the 4-1 win at Swansea City on Saturday.

Steve Cooper’s side produced a fantastic display to pick up the three points in Wales, and it was a memorable afternoon for Cafu, who was given a rare opportunity and responded by getting on the scoresheet.

The 28-year-old has only featured five times in the league this season, but Cooper brought him on and he struck the fourth to cap off a great afternoon for Forest in stoppage time.

It was clearly a big moment for Cafu, as even though the game was effectively over, he did a knee slide before jumping into the away end, which saw him booked.

Taking to Instagram, the former Olympiacos man shared the goal, and it prompted a message from Carvalho, in Portuguese, which translated into saying that the goal was better than what followed.

Cafu will be hoping to build on that when Forest take on Hull at the City Ground on Saturday as they look to continue their rise up the table.

The verdict

It was great to see Cafu celebrating like he did even though it wasn’t the most important goal he’s ever scored because it shows what it means to him.

Given his reaction and the fact he picked up a booking, it’s no surprise that his teammates are giving him a bit of stick about the celebration, but you can be sure he won’t care.

Now, it’s about continuing that good form when Forest play Hull, and Cafu will expect to feature again after his impressive contribution last time out.

