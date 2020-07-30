Nottingham Forest man sends heartwarming message as loan spell reaches a conclusion

Nottingham Forest’s 2019/20 league campaign ended in disappointment, as they missed out on a top-six finish in the Championship on the final day of the season.

The Reds were beaten by Stoke City at the City Ground, with Swansea City pipping them to sixth-spot in the Championship table, as the Swans beat Reading 4-1 at the Madejski Stadium.

One player that featured for the Reds during this year’s campaign was John Bostock, with the midfielder signing on loan from French side Toulouse.

Bostock went on to make nine appearances for Sabri Lamouchi’s side, and will have bene frustrated that his time with the club reached a frustrating conclusion.

Bostock recently took to Twitter to send a message to the Nottingham Forest supporters as he confirmed his departure from the City Ground.

Forest will be targeting a long-awaited promotion back into the top-flight next season under the management of Sabri Lamouchi, as they look to build on some impressive showings during the 2019/20 campaign.

It could be an interesting summer transfer window ahead though, as the Forest boss looks to strengthen his squad ahead of a promotion push.

The Verdict:

It’s good to hear him speaking highly of the club.

Bostock might not have been a regular in the starting XI, but he was certainly a strong option to use on a rotational basis for Sabri Lamouchi’s side this term.

The way their season ended was eye-opening to say the least, and I’m stunned that they threw away such a clear advantage over Swansea City on the final day of the season.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Forest look to sign Bostock up again ahead of the 2020/21 season, as the Reds could certainly benefit from signing a player of his experience.