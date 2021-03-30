Nottingham Forest man reacts on social media as international footage shared

Lyle Taylor has endured a frustrating season with Nottingham Forest, but the striker has been in fine form for his country Montserrat over the international break.

The 31-year-old, who has hit four league goals for the Reds in the current campaign, has scored three in two for the Emerald Boys over the past week in crucial World Cup Qualifiers.

His latest effort came in a 1-1 draw against El Salvador, with Taylor showing his quality by finding space in the box before finishing well.

Taking to Instagram, the former Charlton man reflected on what has been a good few games for him personally, as he revealed his pride in playing international football, whilst also sharing footage of the goal.

“What more could I ask for…? 31 years young, in the most beautiful part of the world, playing football, scoring goals, alongside my brother and my brothers…”

Taylor will hope to take that form back to Forest, although he faces a battle to get into Chris Hughton’s side with Glenn Murray and Lewis Grabban other options for the experienced boss.

The verdict

The Forest striker is always good value on social media, and it’s good to see a footballer sending an appreciative message like this.

Clearly, he loves playing at international level, which has given Taylor the chance to experience a new style of play and to visit different parts of the world.

Forest fans will be delighted to see their player doing well, and it could give him a confidence boost ahead of the return to Championship action later this week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.