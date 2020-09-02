Nottingham Forest man on brink of temporary exit

Danny Preston is set to leave Nottingham Forest and join Sky Bet League Two side Grimsby Town on loan, with the deal set to be announced as early as later on today.

The 20-year-old is set to join the Mariners on a season-long loan deal and will be the seventh signing that Ian Holloway has made this summer transfer window.

The men from Blundell Park will be looking to try and challenge for the play-offs under Holloway, of course, and Preston will be hoping to play a big part in that as he looks to get senior minutes under his belt.

Grimsby Live is reporting that the player could see his deal announced as early as today and then he will be looking to link up with his new team-mates with just over a week to go until the new League Two campaign gets underway.

The Verdict

Forest evidently feel that Preston isn’t ready just yet to force his way into their side so a move to a good League Two club like Grimsby makes sense.

Holloway has seen it all before and will know how to get the best out of Preston so for him it is an exciting move.

He’ll learn a great deal in the fourth tier – more than any reserve games could teach you – and will hope to return to the Reds a better player.