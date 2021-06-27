Nottingham Forest man linked with permanent City Ground exit amid interest from EFL club

Blackpool are keen on making Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel’s loan spell a permanent move this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Lawrence-Gabriel made 35 appearances for the Tangerines last term, as they won promotion into the Championship, after a play-off final win over Lincoln City at Wembley.

They’ll be planning for life back in the second tier, and are seemingly keen to strike a deal to sign the defender on a permanent basis in the near future.

The 22-year-old returned to Nottingham Forest from his loan spell at Bloomfield Road, although it remains to be seen as to what Chris Hughton’s plans for him are at this moment in time.

Forest finished 17th in the second-tier standings last term, and will be hoping they can get off to a positive start in this year’s campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

Lawrence-Gabriel has three years remaining on his current contract at The City Ground, and no potential fee has been stated by Nixon over a potential deal between both parties ahead of the new season.

The full-back signed for Forest back in 2015, and has also had a brief loan spell with League Two side Scunthorpe United not so long ago.

Blackpool are set to take on Bristol City, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Neil Critchley’s side at Ashton Gate on the opening day of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Verdict:

This could be a smart signing for Blackpool if they can get a deal agreed in the near future.

Lawrence-Gabriel has still got his best years ahead of him, and certainly made a positive impact with Neil Critchley’s side last season, as they won promotion into the Championship.

It remains to be seen as to whether he’ll be given a chance back at Nottingham Forest though, so it makes sense for the Tangerines to make their move early for him heading into the summer.

I like the sound of this potential agreement, and it’ll be interesting to see whether the Reds are willing to entertain any offers for Lawrence-Gabriel anytime soon.