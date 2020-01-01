Nottingham Forest man linked with January departure as Real Zaragoza eye raid

Nottingham Forest forward Rafa Mir could be about to make his departure from the City Ground with Real Zaragoza eyeing up a potential swoop for the 22-year-old.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport Aragon (as cited by the Nottingham Post), Los Manos have reportedly made a request to Wolverhampton Wanderers about the forward’s services.

Mir, who joined Forest on a season-long loan deal from Wolves last summer, has struggled to adapt to the competitiveness of the Championship over the past few months.

Despite making 11 league appearances for the club, the forward has yet to open his goal-scoring account for the 2019/20 campaign.

Currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to the form illustrated by Lewis Grabban, Mir may be open to a move to Zaragoza as it could give him the opportunity to play senior football on a regular basis.

Given that Los Manos are fifth in the Segunda Division, they will be hoping that Mir’s potential arrival could help them launch a push for promotion to La Liga.

Forest meanwhile may have to bolster their attacking options if the Spaniard does indeed decide to call time on his spell at the club this month.

Can you get 18 out of 18 on this Reds quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 18 How many league goals did Lewis Grabban score for Nottingham Forest last season? 14 15 16 17

The Verdict

When you consider just how poor Mir has been this season for Forest, it may turn out to be beneficial for both parties if the forward opts to move on in the coming weeks.

Whilst the former Valencia man may benefit from a spell in his homeland, the Reds could use the money freed up from his departure to sign a forward on loan who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods at Championship level.

Providing that manager Sabri Lamouchi is able to get his recruitment spot on this month, there is no reason why he cannot lead Forest to a top-six finish in the second-tier in May.