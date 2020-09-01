Nottingham Forest man edges closer to finally sealing City Ground exit

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon is set to leave the club to join Turkish side Denizlispor according to Romanian media outlet, Sport.

The shot-stopper signed permanently for Forest back in 2018, and went on to make 57 appearances in total for the Championship side in his time with the Reds to date.

But he has struggled for consistent minutes with them in recent years, which has resulted in him spending time out on loan away from the City Ground.

Pantilimon spent part of last year’s campaign on loan with Greek side AC Omonia, and made six appearances for them in the 2019/20 season.

Nottingham Forest finished seventh in the Championship table after they missed out on a top-six finish on the final day of the season, after a surprise defeat to Stoke City at the City Ground.

Denizlispor finished 14th in the Turkish top-flight last season, and Pantilimon will be hoping that he can make a positive impact for the club once the deal is confirmed.

Nottingham Forest start their 2020/21 campaign away to QPR, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

The Verdict:

This is the right call.

Pantilimon isn’t going to be getting in the Nottingham Forest starting XI ahead of Brice Samba anytime soon, so it’s good to see Forest looking to get his wages off the books ahead of the new league campaign.

They already have enough options in between the posts, and his wages could be used on other areas of the squad before the new season gets under way.

I think this is the best outcome for both parties involved when the deal is confirmed.