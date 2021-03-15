Nottingham Forest man confirms major injury setback

Nottingham Forest’s Joe Lolley has confirmed that he is set to miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury picked up in the draw against Reading on Saturday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMclB0kjjac/

The 28-year-old has had a frustrating campaign, with a combination of injuries and a lack of form meaning his influence on the team isn’t what it once was.

However, Lolley looked very sharp against the Royals, before he was forced off in the first-half with a hamstring injury.

The extent of that setback was unclear as he was assessed, but the winger took to Instagram this evening to provide an update to the fans, as he revealed he is set for months on the sidelines, although he could find one positive from the situation.

“Thank you for all your messages, always disappointing to finish a season early due to injury. At least next time I get to step out onto the pitch, fingers crossed it’ll be at a packed out City ground.”

Forest have ten games left to play this season, with Chris Hughton’s side nine points clear of the bottom three.

Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

1 of 25 Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games? More Less

The verdict

Firstly, you have to feel really sorry for Lolley, as he made a real mark in the game before his injury.

As a senior professional, he will be used to this though, and he knows it’s about the recovery and coming back in good condition when he returns in the summer.

The one positive, as he says, is that Lolley will hope to return to his best next season in front of the support, and he could still play a big role for Hughton moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.