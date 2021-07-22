Nottingham Forest man confirms injury setback

Nottingham Forest have suffered a blow in a crucial part of the pitch as defender Tyler Blackett has today undergone surgery, as confirmed by the player on his Instagram account.

Former Man United man Blackett signed for Forest last summer after four years at Championship rivals Reading, but made just 14 appearances for the Tricky Trees and missed a large portion of the season with a hip injury.

The 27-year-old did manage a run of starts at left-back towards the end of the season, and with Yuri Ribeiro’s departure it means that Gaetan Bong and Blackett are the only two left-backs at the club – with Bong unfancied by Chris Hughton.

Blackett has been absent in pre-season so far, with youngster Jayden Richardson selected for action in the friendly against Northampton this week, but Hughton was expecting Blackett to return to training last week which made his lack of inclusion alarming.

It now seems as though whatever issue Blackett has has needed to be corrected by going under the knife, with the defender posting a picture from his hospital bed confirming that he’ll be returning in the perhaps not so distant future.

The Verdict

Considering Forest’s lack of options at left-back at the moment, they didn’t need to lose Blackett right now.

The club will have been actively looking for a new player in that position as it is because of Ribeiro’s departure this summer, but now their need for a fresh left-back is reaching desperation levels.

Really it’s both sides of the pitch at full-back where Forest are struggling depth-wise but they need to add some quality – Blackett probably would have started the season as first-choice given the fact that Hughton featured him quite a bit in the second half of the last campaign but he now may be on the sidelines for a little while.