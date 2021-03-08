Nottingham Forest man attracting European transfer interest

Nottingham Forest midfielder Fouad Bachirou is attracting interest from Rosenborg, according to the Athletic.

Bachirou only arrived at Forest in August, joining from Malmo FF on a two-year deal and becoming one of Sabri Lamouchi’s first signings in a busy summer.

But the 30-year-old has since endured a tricky time on Trentside, making only three appearances in a Forest shirt and featuring only once in the Championship.

Bachirou’s two starts in a Forest shirt have come in cup competitions, and as things stand, he hasn’t been given a place in the 25-man squad along with Harry Arter, Michael Dawson and Abdoulaye Diallo.

Ahead of the summer, Bachirou – who has spent the majority of this season on the sidelines through injury – is said to be attracting interest from Norwegian side Rosenborg, according to the Athletic.

Back in January, Hughton admitted that he would let Bachirou leave the club on loan if the opportunity arose, but it remains to be seen whether actually a permanent move materialises this summer.

The Verdict

Bachirou has endured a tough time since joining Forest, and is another summer signing who has just failed to make an impact along with the likes of Miguel Guerrero and Nicholas Ioannou.

He’s approaching the age of 31, and if there’s an area of the pitch where Forest need to get rid of players, it’s the midfield.

He isn’t going to get another game between now and the end of the season, I don’t think, and it would make sense to cash in this summer.