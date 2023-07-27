Highlights Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath is attracting interest from Championship clubs after a successful loan spell with Luton Town last season.

Luton chose not to sign Horvath permanently despite his valuable contribution, and Forest is actively looking for a new number one goalkeeper.

Forest are expected to sell Horvath, who has entered the final year of his contract, and there are several Championship clubs on the lookout for a new keeper.

Nottingham Forest keeper Ethan Horvath is on the radar of a number of Championship clubs ahead of the new season.

Who is Ethan Horvath?

The 28-year-old was brought up in America and played his youth football in the States, but his entire professional career has been in Europe.

Horvath started out with Molde in Norway, before joining Club Brugge, with a move to Nottingham Forest following in 2021.

However, he has struggled for game time with the Reds, making just 11 appearances since his arrival. As a result, he went out on loan for minutes, and enjoyed a hugely successful spell with Luton Town last season.

The stopper played 47 times, including the play-offs, as the Hatters reached the final and beat Coventry City at Wembley to seal their return to the top division.

Why didn’t Luton sign Ethan Horvath?

Given the huge contribution that Horvath made to Luton’s season, it was a real surprise that they didn’t sign the keeper on a permanent basis.

There was no obligation as part of the agreement, which was a straight loan, but he had worked well in the group and done his bit to help the side to promotion.

But, the decision was made for Horvath to return to Forest, with Edwards and the recruitment team looking elsewhere as they search for a new number one.

Will Nottingham Forest sell Ethan Horvath?

The goalkeeping department is looking light at Nottingham Forest right now, with Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas having only been on loan in the previous campaign.

As a result, Horvath is the senior option at the club, and he started the 2-0 friendly defeat to Leeds United on Thursday night.

But, there’s no expectation he will stay at the City Ground, with Forest working to bring Henderson back to the club, along with a backup to the Manchester United man.

So, Horvath, who has entered the final year of his contract, is expected to move on, and Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has revealed that there is plenty of second tier interest in the USA international.

“Ethan Horvath has serious interest from a number of Championship clubs looking to sign a No1 before the start of the season. Last season was promoted to the Premier League with Luton while on loan from Forest.”

It’s likely that Forest will wait until their new signings have been made before they sanction Horvath’s departure.

Who will sign Ethan Horvath?

There are no clubs specifically mentioned in terms of trying to sign Horvath, but it’s well known that several sides in the Championship are on the lookout for a new keeper.

Millwall and Hull had been linked with a move for Mark Travers before he joined Stoke, whilst the Tigers were keen on Karl Darlow, who looks set to sign for Leeds. Plus, QPR saw first-choice Seny Dieng sign for Middlesbrough.

With that in mind, you could see Horvath joining several Championship sides next season, and his pedigree will appeal given he has won promotion. Plus, his contract situation and Forest’s willingness to sell means it won’t be too much financially.