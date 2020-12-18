Nottingham Forest make transfer enquiry for 21-year-old

Nottingham Forest have made an enquiry for Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu, according to Het Laaste Nieuws.

The Reds may look to strengthen their wide options in January, as Chris Hughton looks to strengthen his squad.

Forest missed out on the signing of West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki in the summer, and it is likely that Hughton will look to strengthen that area of the pitch.

According to Het Laaste Nieuws, Forest have made an enquiry for Amuzu, with Mainz, Koln, AZ Alkmaar and Olympiacos also said to be keen.

Amuzu has made 12 appearances for Anderlecht this season, playing 80 times for the club since coming through the ranks at the Belgian club.

The 21-year-old has also made 14 appearances for Belgium’s Under-21 side, scoring twice and impressing.

Anderlecht aren’t said to be keen on selling Amuzu in January, and with another four years left on his contract, it could take a lot to lure him away from the Belgian side.

The Verdict

Forest definitely need to add a left-sided winger in January, especially after missing out on Grosicki in the summer.

They have options in Anthony Knockaert, Alex Mighten and Joe Lolley, but those three players are seen as a right-sided players.

Sammy Ameobi is their only out-and-out left-sided winger, so the addition of Amuzu in January wouldn’t go amiss.

Amuzu looks to be a raw talent, and his pace and skill could be key for Chris Hughton’s side going forward.