Nottingham Forest make transfer approach to Burnley for 25-year old amid Chelsea interest

Nottingham Forest have had an attempt to sign Maxwel Cornet rejected by Burnley, according to the Daily Mail.

Steve Cooper is looking to bolster his side ahead of the club’s upcoming Premier League campaign.

But an approach to the Clarets looking to sign the winger has been rebuffed.

Forest have already added four players to their first team squad this summer, with the club being one of the most active in the transfer window so far.

Taiwo Awoniyi, Giulian Biancone, Dean Henderson and Moussa Niakhate have all been added to the Reds’ team this summer, with the club also pursuing moves for Che Adams, Neco Williams and Omar Richards.

Forest face a battle with Chelsea in the race to sign Cornet, with the Blues also reportedly interested in the former Lyon player.

Burnley’s relegation to the Championship last season saw a release clause activated in Cornet’s contract with a value of £17.5 million.

The 25-year old played 26 times in the top flight last season as the team finished 18th in the table.

Cornet was one of the team’s standout players, scoring nine in an impressive debut campaign for the club.

The Verdict

Forest have had an extremely busy summer transfer window as they look to prepare a squad capable of competing in the Premier League.

Cornet was electric last season and gave Burnley a completely new dynamic in attack, which any top flight club could do with adding to their squad.

Given the choice between Chelsea and Forest, it is hard to see Cornet moving to Nottinghamshire.

However, it could simply come down to who is willing to hit his release clause at which point Burnley will have no way to stop Cornet moving.