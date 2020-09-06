Nottingham Forest make transfer approach for defender

Nottingham Forest have made an approach for Paris Saint-Germain defender Loic Mbe Soh, according to Le Parisien.

Forest have been very active in the transfer window this summer, with six new signings arriving on Trentside following last season’s failure to finish in the play-off places.

Tyler Blackett has arrived on a free transfer following his release by Reading, in order to bolster Sabri Lamouchi’s defensive ranks and provide competition for Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo.

According to Le Parisien, Forest are now interested in signing PSG defender Loic Mbe Soh, and the Reds have reportedly tabled an offer to sign the 19-year-old.

Mbe Soh came through the ranks at PSG, and he has since made three first-team appearances for the French giants.

The defender made one Ligue 1 appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s side last term, but his future at the Parc des Princes looks uncertain.

PSG have tried to tie Mbe Soh down to a new deal until 2024, but after negotiations collapsed, Forest are looking to take advantage, with his current contract expiring in 2021.

The Verdict

This has the potential to be a very exciting signing for Forest.

Mbe Soh is different to other youth prospects in the sense that he has already played three times for PSG’s first-team, so he is clearly highly regarded by the club.

He is a player with big potential, and if Forest could land his services this summer then it would definitely be a statement of intent.

They do have Blackett, Worrall, Figueiredo and Michael Dawson to choose from in defence, but the addition of another young defender wouldn’t go amiss.