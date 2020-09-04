Nottingham Forest make transfer approach for 24-year-old

Nottingham Forest have made an approach to sign APOEL Nicosia left-back Nicholas Ioannou, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (03/09, 18:26pm).

Forest have been considerably active in the transfer window thus far this summer, with new faces arriving at the City Ground.

It has now been claimed that Forest have made an approach to sign left-back Ioannou, who currently plys his trade in Cyprus for APOEL.

Ioannou has made 107 appearances for APOEL during his time at the club, winning three league titles during his spell in Cyprus.

The former Manchester United youth product has also featured 19 times for the Cypriot national team, so is clearly a player with decent pedigree.

The 24-year-old has another three years left on his contract at APOEL, but the club reportedly value the player at a price of around £750,000.

Forest’s first-choice left-back Yuri Ribeiro has been linked with a move away from the City Ground this summer, whilst versatile defender Tyler Blackett has also been brought in to provide cover.

The Verdict

This is a signing that makes a lot of sense.

You need two good players for every position, and whilst Forest fans will be hoping that Ribeiro doesn’t leave, Ioannou is needed to provide competition.

Gaetan Bong is yet to make an impact for the Reds, and Blackett is seen as more of a centre-half, I feel.

£750,000 isn’t an awful lot of money for Forest, so if they can acquire his signature, it would be a smart piece of business for sure.