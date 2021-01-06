Nottingham Forest make transfer approach for 21-year-old

Nottingham Forest have made an approach for Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu, according to Sports World Ghana.

Chris Hughton is keen to address his side’s attacking woes this month, having scored only 16 goals in 23 league outings this term.

The addition of a new winger wouldn’t go amiss, then, and with the future of Anthony Knockaert up in the air, the club may look to explore alternative options.

Amuzu is a player who Forest have been linked with previously, with Mainz, AZ Alkmaar and Olympiacos also among those said to be keen on the winger.

According to Sports World Ghana, an official approach has been made by Forest, with Anderlecht said to be studying the offer.

It is claimed that Amuzu has a release clause of €4million in his contract at Anderlecht, with his deal expiring in 2024.

The 21-year-old has scored one goal and chipped in with one assist for Anderlecht this season, and has caught Chris Hughton’s eye.

The Verdict

Forest have to ensure that their January transfer business is spot on this month, after failing to strengthen their squad at this stage last season.

Real quality is needed in the final third, as they lack any sort of creativity and composure in front of goal and are struggling to create any real clear-cut chances.

Amuzu looks to be a quick player who could unlock defences, but the Championship is a tough nut to crack and it may take a short while to settle in.

It’s an interesting one that will divide fans.