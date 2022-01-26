Nottingham Forest make move to secure 22-year-old from European club

Nottingham Forest have made a pre-contract offer to sign Fenerbahce midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu, a report from Turkish outlet Takvim has claimed.

Kadioglu joined Fenerbahce from Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen back in the summer of 2018, and has since gone on to make 87 appearances in all competitions for the Turkish giants.

During that time, the 22-year-old has scored nine goals and provided 11 assists during their time with the club, but is out of contract with Fenerbahce at the end of this season.

As a result, it now seems as though Kadioglu is attracting interest from elsewhere, with his long term future at Fenerbahce currently up in the air.

According to this latest update, Forest have made a pre-contract offer to Kadioglu, and have already had his agent over to England, to discuss a potential move to The City Ground for the 22-year-old.

However, it is thought that the midfielder favours a move to the Premier League, which could prove an issue if Forest do not win promotion this season.

Steve Cooper’s side are currently seventh in the Championship table, one point adrift of the play-off places.

The Verdict

This may well be a useful signing for Forest you feel.

Kadioglu is a promising young player, and his top-flight experience in Turkey could serve him well with a move to The City Ground, even if that is in the Championship rather than the Premier League.

His situation at Fenerbahce also means that if Forest can agree a pre-contract with him, this deal could be a relatively cheap one from a financial perspective.

Given the extra option that would give Forest in midfield, potentially for quite some time given his age, this does seem to be one that could be worth pursuing for those in charge at the club.