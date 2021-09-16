Nottingham Forest make major decision concerning Chris Hughton

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties with an announcement expected later today, according to BBC Radio 5 Live reporter Aaron Paul.

Forest were beaten 2-0 by Middlesbrough at the City Ground last night, leaving them bottom of the Championship with just a point from their first seven games.

Pressure has been building on Hughton over the past few weeks but he told BBC Nottingham Sport after the game last night that unless he is told differently his “responsibility is to try and pick a team and get something at Huddersfield”.

However, it appears that the East Midlands club’s ownership have since pulled the trigger.

Paul reported in the early hours of this morning that the 62-year-old coach has been relieved of his duties at Forest.

It is understood that an announcement is expected today.

When Hughton replaced Sabri Lamouchi last October it was hoped that he could be the man to help Forest push on and challenge for promotion but that’s not been the case, with the Reds finishing 17th last term and starting this season with just one point from seven games.

The Verdict

It appears as though Hughton’s Forest tenure has come to an end, something we can expect to be confirmed by the club later today.

Despite his comments after last night’s game the decision is no huge surprise and is something that’s looked likely for a little while now.

There’s no doubting the 62-year-old’s qualities as a coach, which he has proven in the Championship before, but things just haven’t clicked at the City Ground.

He’s won just 14 of his 53 games in charge of the Reds, which is simply not good enough given the players currently available to him.

A fresh start with a new manager seems to be just what Forest need right now.