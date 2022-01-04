Nottingham Forest make early transfer decision over 32-y/o player

Harry Arter has returned to Nottingham Forest after an unsuccessful loan spell in League One with Charlton Athletic.

The 32-year-old signed for the Reds in the summer window of the previous campaign, but he struggled to make an impact at the City Ground, so he was loaned to the Addicks ahead for this season.

However, it hasn’t really worked out, with the former Bournemouth man struggling to nail down a place in the XI as he has made just five league appearances, none of which have come since Nigel Adkins was sacked.

Therefore, a return to Forest would appear to suit all parties and it was confirmed that Arter is back in the East Midlands by the Championship side this afternoon.

It seems highly unlikely that Arter will manage to get anywhere near Steve Cooper’s squad as Forest look to push for a top six finish, so another move could be on the cards before the deadline.

As Arter hasn’t played for Forest yet this season, he would still be able to join another club on a temporary basis.

What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Guy Moussi Lyon Bordeaux Angers Auxerre

The verdict

This makes sense because Arter was completely out of the first-team picture at Charlton, so staying there would not benefit any party.

Now, he will be back at Forest and realistically it’s about securing another loan move in the coming weeks as Forest are well-stocked for midfield options, with the potential of new arrivals too.

You would expect there to be interest in Arter in the Football League given his pedigree and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.