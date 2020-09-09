Nottingham Forest make breakthrough in transfer pursuit

Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for defender Loic Mbe Soh, according to RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi.

The Reds have been rather active in the transfer window this summer, making six new signings in Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett, Lyle Taylor, Luke Freeman, Miguel Angel Guerrero and Fouad Bachirou.

Sabri Lamouchi now looks set to strengthen his defensive options with the signing of Mbe Soh, with Forest and PSG reaching an agreement over a fee and sell-on clause.

Mbe Soh has made three first-team appearances for PSG and made one appearance in Ligue 1 under the stewardship of Thomas Tuchel last term.

The 19-year-old defender has failed to agree terms on a new contract until 2024, though, with his current deal set to run out in 2021.

Tanzi claims that Forest have reached an agreement with PSG, and Mbe Soh said goodbye to his teammates today as he prepares for a new chapter in his career.

The Verdict

You can see the logic behind this transfer deal from a Forest perspective.

Mbe Soh looks to be a talent who already has experience of playing for the best team in France, and he is clearly highly regarded by the club if they wanted to tie him down to a long-term deal.

Forest have the likes of Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo and now Tyler Blackett fighting for a place in the side, but Mbe Soh would provide even more competition.

With Michael Dawson, Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele all getting older, young, healthy competition is needed.