Highlights Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz is attracting interest from Premier League side Nottingham Forest, as well as French clubs Lyon and Olympique de Marseille.

No formal offers have been made for Alcaraz yet, but that could change during the remainder of the January transfer window and Forest have made an enquiry.

Southampton holds the power in any potential Alcaraz exit due to his long-term contract, which runs out in the summer of 2028.

Southampton are currently in the midst of an enthralling race for promotion back to the Premier League, with Russell Martin's squad displaying an unstoppable wave of momentum at present.

Martin's side are undisputedly one of the strongest squads in the division, and are currently showing why as they remain unbeaten in 22 games across all competitions - a run which stretches back to September 30th - and there are a number of players that have gone under the radar despite the goalscoring exploits of Adam Armstrong in particular.

The former Swansea boss has an array of options to choose from in the middle of the park, with the likes of Shea Charles, Stuart Armstrong and Carlos Alcaraz still playing influential roles in the side when called upon, alongside the duo of Flynn Downes and Will Smallbone.

Carlos Alcaraz attracting Premier League interest

The aforementioned Argentinian playmaker has impressed during the first half of the season, and could still play a pivotal role in Southampton's aim of returning to the top flight at the first time of asking.

However, recent reports have emerged regarding his potential immediate future, which could be away from St Mary's just a year after signing under then head coach Nathan Jones for an estimated £12.3m fee.

That's according to Spanish news outlet AS, who claim that Alcaraz is subject to interest from Premier League side Nottingham Forest, as well as a two-way battle for two of the biggest clubs in France, in the form of Lyon and Olympique de Marseille.

The report claims that no formal offers have come in for the 21-year-old at present, but that could change during the short period that remains of the January transfer window.

Sources close to the publication have claimed that Forest view Alcaraz as a "luxury reinforcement" to their midfield ranks, and are said to have made an inquiry to the South Coast club, but no offer has been put on the table at this moment in time.

Carlos Alcaraz 23/24 Championship Stats Total Appearances 23 Goals 3 Assists 1 Minutes per Game 48 Shots per Game 1.8 Passing Accuracy per Game (%) 83 Big Chances Created 1 Balls Recovered per Game 2.6 Average Rating 7.02 All stats as per SofaScore (Correct as of January 30th 2024)

It goes on to state that Lyon would be ahead of Marseille if the two Ligue 1 outfits were to pursue a deal for his services, which is a slight surprise as the former of those clubs find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle, despite their prestigious status in European football.

However, it could prove difficult for the French sides to edge ahead in this potential saga, as it has been said that Alcaraz maintains a desire to return to the Premier League, although it remains to be seen whether that is with Forest in the short-term, or with Southampton if they are successful in the four-way automatic promotion race or the play-offs.

Related Sheffield United among clubs keen on Southampton striker Sekou Mara is attracting interest from plenty of teams despite his limited impact at St Mary's so far this season.

Southampton hold the power in any Alcaraz exit

Despite the continued circling of interest in the three-time Argentina U23 international, it's Southampton who hold the greater influence over the potential whereabouts of such a prized asset.

Last summer, the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and AC Milan were interested in pursuing a cut-price deal following Saints' relegation from the Premier League. However, the Championship outfit were able to stand firm and then give themselves the greater power through the midfielder committing to a long-term contract back in October, which runs out in the summer of 2028.

It would be a blow for Southampton to lose Alcaraz at any point, but even more so at present as it gives such limited time to try and find a replacement, regardless of any significant fee which could come their way.

So far this season, Alcaraz has started 13 times in 23 Championship appearances, scoring three times and recording one assist.